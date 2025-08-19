Government may reconsider overseas travel ban for PTPTN loan defaulters

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering revisiting its policy of barring National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers from travelling abroad if they default on repayments.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud revealed this potential review when responding to queries in Parliament about reinstating travel bans for persistent defaulters who can afford to pay but refuse.

“We may review it, but for now, there is still no consideration to impose restrictions on borrowers,” he said during today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

Mustapha shared that PTPTN had approved loans for 3.1 million borrowers from the B40 group and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients as of July, with total disbursements reaching RM59.44 billion.

He confirmed that applications for loan exemptions for first-class degree holders would open on the PTPTN website starting 1 September.

“I would also like to inform this honourable House that the first-class exemption scheme began in 2001, and to date, a total of 133,159 students have benefited, involving an estimated value of RM2.9 billion,” he said. – Bernama