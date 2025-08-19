Malaysians urged to register for MyDigital ID ahead of single login rollout

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians should promptly register for MyDigital ID to maintain uninterrupted access to key government services like MyJPJ and MyBayar PDRM when the mandatory Single Login system launches.

MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim confirmed both platforms now support MyDigital ID login alongside traditional password methods as transitional measures.

“The Single Login enforcement will require exclusive MyDigital ID verification for these services, though foreign MyBayar PDRM users retain current login options,” he stated.

He described MyDigital ID as ushering in safer digital identity verification through government-backed authentication without storing personal user data.

“This system simplifies access by replacing multiple passwords while ensuring transaction security through the National Registration Department’s database,” Nik Hisham explained.

The platform has introduced biometric authentication via fingerprints or facial recognition for faster, password-free logins on updated app versions.

“Over three million users already benefit from MyDigital ID across 45 integrated government and private sector digital services,” he added.

Nik Hisham emphasised the initiative’s role in advancing Malaysia’s inclusive digital transformation with robust security standards. – Bernama