MELAKA: Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd (PMSB), the operator of stage buses in Melaka, has ceased operations effective today due to its lack of profitability and an unviable management model.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said, however, that due to certain procedures by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), including the transfer of assets owned by the subsidiary of the Chief Minister Incorporated (CMI), the closure process was expected to be completed by Jan 20 at the latest.

The public transport system will be taken over by Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, with all 59 PMSB staff to be absorbed into other state government subsidiaries.

“All 19 PMSB staff from management, administration, and support will be transferred to state government subsidiaries, including Perbadanan Melaka (MCORP), Perbadanan Pembangunan Sungai dan Pantai Melaka (PPSPM), Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB), Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH), Kumpulan Melaka Berhad (KMB), and Melaka Bekal Sdn Bhd.

“Meanwhile, the 40 PMSB staff from bus operations and drivers are currently undergoing interviews and evaluations by Handal Indah Sdn Bhd,” he said in a statement today.

He assured that the closure of PMSB would not negatively impact the affected employees, with the state government committed to ensuring their welfare and preventing anyone from being sidelined.

Ab Rauf added that all employees would continue receiving their salaries throughout the closure process.