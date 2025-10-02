STAR and SAPP to contest Sabah polls under own logos, exit GRS

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) will contest the upcoming 17th Sabah state election using their own party logos.

This decision effectively places both parties outside of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

The GRS Supreme Council had previously decided that any component party contesting under its own logo would no longer be part of the coalition.

GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun confirmed the matter was resolved in a nearly two-hour meeting last night.

The meeting was chaired by GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and attended by coalition party presidents.

Masidi said STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and SAPP president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee informed the meeting of their decision.

They explained their move was driven by an unwillingness to be bound by seat allocation arrangements being finalised between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This development means STAR and SAPP may contest in constituencies where PH candidates will also be fielded.

The GRS chairman reminded all component parties that they must respect the cooperation agreement previously announced with PH. – Bernama