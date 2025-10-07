STAR to decide fate of five leaders who stayed with GRS in Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: The membership status of five Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) leaders who chose to remain with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the 17th state election will be determined tomorrow.

STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said his party would hold a special meeting tomorrow to decide the position of the five elected representatives.

“I have given them a week to decide whether they want to continue with STAR or not and that period ends tomorrow,“ he told reporters upon arriving at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here this evening.

Last Thursday, STAR and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) decided to leave GRS and contest on their own in the 17th state election.

However, during yesterday’s announcement of the State Legislative Assembly dissolution by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, four STAR elected representatives were present.

These included STAR deputy president Datuk Ellron Angin (Sook incumbent), Datuk Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan), Datuk Annuar Ayub (Liawan), and Flovia Ng (Tulid).

Another STAR deputy president Datuk Robert Tawik (Bingkor incumbent), though absent from the event, remained supportive of GRS.

All five elected representatives attended today’s GRS Supreme Council Meeting here.

Jeffrey said he respected their decision and acknowledged it was their right to make any decision. – Bernama