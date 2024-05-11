State election: Sabah BN, PH to establish communication platform for collaboration

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have reached an agreement to establish a communication platform aimed at refining collaborative efforts, including open cooperation with other parties, in preparation for the 17th Sabah state election.

In a joint statement, the two coalitions disclosed that the agreement was discussed during an informal meeting held today, where leaders from both sides shared their aspirations to ensure that their cooperative principles would ultimately benefit the people and the state of Sabah.

The meeting was also in the framework of fostering a spirit of unity, in line with the understanding between the leaders of both coalitions - PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Both coalitions agreed that any future arrangements will be determined through discussions and mutual understanding among the leaders,” the statement read.

The informal meeting was attended by several key figures, including Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup; United Kinabalu Progressive Organisation (UPKO) deputy president Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin; and BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin; Sabah MCA chairman Datuk Teah Heok Kuin; Sabah MIC chairman Peer Muhmad Kadir; Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud; Sabah Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Lahirul Latigu; and Sabah DAP vice-chairman Jannie Lasimbang were also present.