State leaders pay tribute to journalists ahead of HAWANA 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Several state leaders have marked National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 with tributes to the country’s media professionals, praising their integrity and resilience in the face of growing challenges.

In Negeri Sembilan, senior state executive councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias described journalists as a bulwark against misinformation, lauding their efforts to deliver accurate reporting in an era dominated by fake news.

“The role of journalists is far from easy. They face safety risks, tight deadlines and the burden of public trust. They are essential in ensuring facts prevail over falsehoods,” he said

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh thanked journalists for acting as a bridge between policymakers and the public.

“Your work reflects the aspirations of leadership. Keep writing and may those in Melaka continue to do so with integrity,” he said.

In Perak, Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi highlighted the growing regional significance of HAWANA. This year’s celebration coincides with the ASEAN Summit and includes participation from Southeast Asian media.

“These opportunities to collaborate and exchange ideas are rare. Malaysian media should seize them to expand their networks and elevate their work,” he said.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli posted his tribute on Facebook, commending journalists for nurturing an informed and socially aware public.

“Continue your work with ethics, professionalism and courage in pursuit of the truth,” he wrote.

In Terengganu, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said media workers are more than chroniclers of events as they amplify the voices of ordinary people.

“Whether through rain, heat or darkness, journalists persist in seeking truth. Thank you for your honesty and integrity,” he said.

The main HAWANA 2025 celebration is scheduled for June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to officiate the event. Around 1,000 local and international journalists are expected to attend.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications and implemented by the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), the programme includes a Pantun Festival on May 31, a pre-launch event at Wisma BERNAMA on June 3, and a media forum co-hosted with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.