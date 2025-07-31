NSC awaits MNCF’s final plan for 2025 SEA Games cycling funding

THE National Sports Council (NSC) has yet to finalise funding for the national cycling team’s 2025 SEA Games preparations, pending an official decision from the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF). NSC Director-General Jefri Ngadirin stated that MNCF’s Council Members’ Meeting this Saturday will determine the final plans, cyclist selection, and budget requirements.

“MNCF has shortlisted four cyclists each from TSG (Terengganu Cycling Team) and MPC (Malaysia Pro Cycling), plus one from the national team. Once confirmed, we’ll discuss funding with NSC,” Jefri said after the 39th ASEAN Malaysian Women’s Amateur Open Championship closing ceremony at Templer Park Country Club.

When asked about MNCF’s requested budget, Jefri emphasised that clarity in planning is crucial. “Without a solid plan, funding decisions are difficult,” he added. Earlier, TSG and MPC warned they wouldn’t release cyclists if their RM250,000 budget request was denied. NSC, however, ruled out additional funds for MNCF. - Bernama