Sweden urges EU to suspend Israel trade pact over Gaza war conduct

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has called on the European Union to suspend the trade provisions of its association agreement with Israel, citing violations linked to the Gaza conflict.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated the move was necessary due to Israel’s failure to meet humanitarian obligations.

“The situation in Gaza is absolutely appalling, and Israel is failing to fulfil its most basic obligations and agreements on emergency aid,“ Kristersson said in a social media post.

“Sweden therefore demands that the EU freeze the trade section of the association agreement as soon as possible.”

The EU-Israel Association Agreement governs trade and political ties, with the bloc accounting for nearly a third of Israel’s global trade.

The Swedish appeal follows a similar demand by the Netherlands, where Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp warned of suspending trade benefits unless Israel improves aid access to Gaza.

The war has exposed sharp divisions within the EU.

While Germany and others defend Israel’s right to self-defence under international law, Spain and likeminded nations accuse Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

A recent EU report also raised concerns over Israel’s compliance with human rights clauses in the agreement. – AFP