State pushback delays Ombudsman Malaysia expansion to local level

KUALA LUMPUR: The plan to expand Ombudsman Malaysia’s jurisdiction to state levels has been delayed following pushback from several state governments.

The engagement process, initially set for completion in July, faced objections as some states already have their own ombudsman bodies.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed the delays during Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

She noted that certain states are in the process of establishing their own oversight mechanisms.

“There are also states that do not want any involvement at all, even in terms of monitoring agencies at their level,” she said.

The issue was raised by Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi), who questioned whether Ombudsman Malaysia would handle matters beyond federal jurisdiction.

Azalina clarified that the ombudsman’s primary role is to strengthen governance and improve public service accountability.

For now, the proposal will only cover federal agencies, with state-level expansion requiring further negotiations. - Bernama