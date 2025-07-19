States in Peninsular Malaysia hit with transboundary haze from Sumatera, Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Several states in Peninsular Malaysia have been affected by cross-border haze, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) said.

Its director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said a report from Asean Specialized Meteorological Centre (ASMC) found that there are 79 hotspots in Sumatera leading to the transboundary haze in Peninsular carried by south-westerly winds.

“MET Malaysia added that they don’t forsee any rain or change of wind direction occurring in the next few days to reduce the haze in any way.

“The public is advised to refrain from any open burning activity as it will worsen the haze in the region and cause air pollution,“ he said in a statement.

The public is advised to get the latest and most authentic weather updates via MET Malaysia’s official website, MyCuaca mobile app and social media, or call 1-300-22-1638 for further inquiries.