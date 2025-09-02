KUALA LUMPUR: Although the flood situation in Sabah and Sarawak has been improving after two weeks, the public is urged to remain vigilant, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

In a Facebook post today, he issued this reminder due to the potential for heavy rainfall brought by the ongoing Northeast Monsoon, which is expected to last until March.

He also expressed satisfaction with the overall disaster management efforts in East Malaysia so far and thanked all parties who have extended various forms of aid and contributions to alleviate the burden of flood victims.

ALSO READ: Floods: Sabah evacuee count rises, Sarawak records drop

“I hope NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) will continue coordinating post-flood recovery and repair efforts with various government agencies to accelerate the restoration process, particularly in areas where infrastructure has been affected.

“This is crucial to ensure that flood-related damages do not pose long-term safety risks or disruptions to residents,” he said.

ALSO READ: Repairing flood-damaged schools in Sabah,Sarawak to cost MOE an arm and a leg

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) issued a thunderstorm warning at 11:45 am today for several areas in Sarawak, including Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang, expected to last until 3 pm.

For the latest and verified disaster updates, the public can visit www.portalbencana.nadma.gov.my