STM Lottery launches annual ang pow donation campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: STM Lottery Sdn Bhd launched its 38th annual Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign at Berjaya Times Square yesterday, aiming to spread festive cheer to over 19,000 senior citizens across Malaysia.

Its CEO Nerine Tan said the six-day campaign, which will be held in 50 cities and towns nationwide, aims to support elderly citizens in need by providing ang pows, mini hampers and mandarin oranges.

Similar to last year, over 3,000 senior citizens were invited to participate in the campaign at the same venue yesterday.

“This campaign reflects the company’s commitment to bringing joy and relief to the elderly, spreading the joy of Chinese New Year to senior citizens across Malaysia.

“Since its inception in 1988, it has reached 474,550 senior citizens and contributed over RM26.95 million in aid. By the end of last year, the campaign had accumulated RM25.6 million in total funds.

“However, this initiative is about more than numbers – it’s about creating a legacy of kindness and compassion through Sports Toto. It reflects our ongoing dedication to giving back to the community and supporting those who need it most,” she said.

The campaign is part of STM Lottery’s Helping Hands programme, which integrates corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives into its operations.

Employees also volunteer their time for meaningful causes.

Recipients in this year’s campaign include residents of Rumah Charis, Rumah Orang-Orang Tua Ampang Kampung Baru, Rumah Orang-Orang Tua Seri Setia and the Malaysian Association for the Blind, all based in Kuala Lumpur.

Tan said the STM Lottery team will conduct donation drives across the nation over the next five days, with 10 locations operating simultaneously each day.

“Our team has volunteered their time and effort to pack and distribute essential items, including basic food necessities, to ensure the campaign runs smoothly.

“This campaign is a celebration of care, compassion and community values that lie at the heart of STM Lottery and our Helping Hands programme.

“By inviting senior citizens and residents of local charity homes to join us, we reaffirm our belief that Chinese New Year is a time to connect, share and cherish the bonds that unite us,”

she said.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying, who was the guest of honour, praised STM Lottery for its efforts to assist senior citizens and support charity homes.

She highlighted the importance of such initiatives, particularly as Malaysia prepares for its status as an ageing nation by 2030.

Lim said the government has taken proactive steps to address the needs of senior citizens, including increasing the monthly aid for the elderly from RM500 to RM600 and expanding tax reliefs for medical check-ups, vaccinations and treatments.

“These initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of senior citizens and reducing inequalities, particularly for those with limited means, regardless of their background,” she said.

She also commended the Sports Toto initiative, noting its alignment with the government’s vision.

“The Chinese New Year donation initiative by Sports Toto is highly commendable, and I would like to congratulate Sports Toto. Their CSR efforts are inspiring.

“I hope Sports Toto will continue organising this campaign in the coming years and serve as an example for other corporate companies to support society, especially during festive seasons,” she said.

Beyond festive donations, STM Lottery also supports various social sustainability projects, including food bank initiatives, environmental conservation campaigns and the development of national sports and sports sponsorships.