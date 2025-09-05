Stray dog behind attack on boy in Cheras, police confirm

KUALA LUMPUR: The dog that attacked a six-year-old boy in Cheras on Wednesday was a stray animal with no owner, police have confirmed.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the Kajang Municipal Council verified the dog’s status as a stray and issued a notification letter to the Veterinary Department.

The young victim received initial treatment at Kajang Hospital and is now under care in the Children’s Ward of Putrajaya Hospital.

A video of the incident, which showed the child being attacked while playing with his bicycle near his home in Batu 9, Cheras, went viral on social media.

In an unrelated case, police arrested a 48-year-old local man in a Semenyih residential area after he climbed onto a house roof armed with a knife.

Officers spent nearly four hours persuading the suspect, who was wearing only shorts, before successfully apprehending him with assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department.

The suspect is believed to be suffering from mental health issues and has been referred to Kajang Hospital for further action.

He has 26 previous criminal records, including offences related to drug abuse.

The case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code and Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

Individuals with information about the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer. – Bernama