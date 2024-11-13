Streamlining Communications Act, affordable housing strategies on Parliament Agenda today

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to streamline Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 regarding the misuse of network facilities or services will be among the topics to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) will ask the Minister of Communications to outline plans to review and refine Section 233 to ensure its scope and application do not allow room for misuse, during the oral question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, Datuk Willie Mongin (GPS-Puncak Borneo) will ask the Minister of Housing and Local Government to present the ministry’s policies and strategies for addressing the rise in property prices and the shortage of affordable housing.

Also drawing interest is a question from Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) regarding the government’s readiness to implement comprehensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the military sector to strengthen Malaysia’s defence capabilities.

After the session, the proceedings will continue with committee-level winding-up debates on the Supply Bill 2025 by various ministries.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy stage following debates that began on Oct 21.

This Dewan Rakyat session runs for 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12.