KUCHING: Malaysia should maintain its focus on strengthening the national economy rather than being unduly concerned by tariff pressures from certain countries.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that Malaysia must also give due attention to maintaining political stability.

“Malaysia is politically stable at present, and our leaders have elevated the country’s standing on the world stage.

“Our economy has continued to grow, even though some countries are seeking to impose certain tariffs. It’s alright, let us set tariffs aside; what matters most is the strength of our national economy,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here today.

On April 3, President Donald Trump announced that the United States (US) would impose a minimum tariff of 10 per cent on imports from all countries under its reciprocal trade policy.

ASEAN’s Indochina member states were the most affected by the tariffs, with Cambodia facing combined baseline and retaliatory duties totalling 49 per cent, followed by Laos (48 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), and Myanmar (44 per cent).

Thailand was subject to tariffs of 36 per cent, Indonesia 32 per cent, Brunei and Malaysia 24 per cent each, the Philippines 17 per cent, while Singapore faced a baseline tariff of 10 per cent.

The reciprocal tariffs are currently on a 90-day suspension, with the exception of those applied to China.

More than 10,000 people attended the event, which was jointly organised by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, the Sarawak State Secretary’s Office, and the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.