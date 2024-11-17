Strong ASEAN-APEC cooperation key to sustainable development, economic integration - Tengku Zafrul

LIMA: Strong cooperation between ASEAN and APEC remains a key agenda to ensure sustainable development and stronger economic integration in the region, said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

As Malaysia’s representative, he is confident that this commitment will continue to strengthen the country’s position in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable, and competitive Asia-Pacific economic future.

During a dialogue session with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and APEC economic leaders, he emphasised Malaysia’s vision to drive sustainable growth and regional economic transformation.

“As Malaysia prepares to lead ASEAN in 2025, we are committed to strengthening the green economy, accelerating digital transformation, and ensuring economic inclusivity, with strong support from our regional partners under the ASEAN-APEC framework.

“I also shared Malaysia’s success in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in the data and semiconductor sectors. These two sectors are now critical pillars in strengthening the country’s economic resilience,” he said in an Instagram post on Friday.

Tengku Zafrul added that Malaysia also believes that close cooperation between the public and private sectors plays an essential role in achieving mutual benefits for all member countries.

Through such cooperation, he said, it would ensure sustainable economic development and a more robust regional integration.

Tengku Zafrul is currently in Lima, along with the Malaysian delegation led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on an official visit to the capital, attending the 31st Apec Economic Leaders’ Week.

APEC member economies represent approximately three billion people or nearly 30 per cent of the global population.

These countries also account for nearly 60 per cent of the global gross domestic product and facilitate almost 50 per cent of global trade.