Student admissions for Polytechnics and community colleges open until Nov 4

PUTRAJAYA: Applications for student admission for the second session of 2024/2025 into certificate and diploma programmes at 36 polytechnics and 103 community colleges opened yesterday and ends at 5 pm on Nov 4, announced the Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK).

In a statement today, JPPKK informed that applications can be submitted through the MyPolyCC e-Form at the link http://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my.

“Applications are open to students who have completed the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), graduates of Polytechnic Certificates, Community College Certificates, and graduates of the Malaysian Vocational Certificate (Vocational Colleges).

“It is also open to graduates of the PERDA Institute of Higher Skills Certificate (Penang Regional Development Authority), MARA Skills Institute Certificate graduates, Malaysian Agricultural Institute Certificate graduates, and holders of the Malaysian Skills Certificate (Level 3),” stated JPPKK.

JPPKK stated that applications are also open to students who have completed their Fifth Form in special education schools for admission to 13 Special Skills Certificate programmes for students with disabilities (OKU) offered at five polytechnics and 12 community colleges.

“This invitation is limited to students in the hearing and learning difficulties categories only,” JPPKK added, noting that holders of the APEL (Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning) certificate are also welcome to apply.

According to JPPKK, a total of 12,000 places are available in various fields of study for this session, and the registration date for new students is set for Jan 6, 2025.