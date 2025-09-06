PETALING JAYA: The Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Professor Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff, has clarified that the bus journey involved in the tragic accident along the East-West Highway in Banun, Gerik, was a private arrangement made by students themselves and not a university-organised programme.

According to him, the tour bus had been privately hired by students for their return journey to campus after spending the Aidiladha holidays in their hometowns around Jertih and Hulu Terengganu areas.

“This journey was entirely managed by the students themselves for their return from the Hari Raya Haji break, with no involvement from lecturers or university staff,“ he emphasised during an interview with Sinar Harian, today.

Following the tragic incident, UPSI took swift action by establishing a special operations centre operating round-the-clock to coordinate welfare assistance and provide support to victims and their families.

Md Amin informed that university teams are now stationed at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh and Gerik Hospital to monitor the current situation and ensure victims’ needs are addressed promptly.

“Counselling teams have also been deployed, whilst the special operations centre at UPSI campus is operating at full capacity to coordinate assistance in collaboration with community leaders in Jertih and Hulu Terengganu.

“We will ensure every family receives appropriate assistance covering emotional, logistical and welfare aspects,“ he stated.

He added that this tragedy represents the first such incident involving UPSI students with such a large number of casualties.

“The entire UPSI community and Malaysians are deeply saddened. We bid farewell to those who perished and pray for the best for all victims,“ he said.

Regarding the actual number of casualties or injured victims, Md Amin mentioned that the university is still awaiting official information from the relevant authorities.