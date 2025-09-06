PETALING JAYA: Following the devastating traffic collision that claimed the lives of students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) on the East-West Highway in Gerik, Perak, the institution has since established a crisis management center.

In an official statement issued by the university, the university confirmed that comprehensive follow-up actions are being implemented.

UPSI also requested prayers from both the academic community and the general public for the successful handling of this emergency situation.

“The university maintains its unwavering dedication to student safety and well-being, and will provide complete assistance and support to all families impacted by this tragedy,“ the statement read.

Those seeking additional information can reach out through the designated contact numbers: 05-450 7148 (main office) or 019-571 9977 (emergency hotline).

The fatal collision occurred when a university bus carrying UPSI students collided with a Perodua Alza vehicle on the East-West Highway, resulting in 15 fatalities. The bus was reportedly traveling from Jerteh, Terengganu, heading toward the university’s primary campus.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) reported that their Banun Disaster Operations Control Centre received an emergency alert about the incident at 1.10am., involving 48 individuals in total. Emergency responders reached the accident site at 2.11am, discovering the university bus had overturned while the Alza vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Multiple casualties with various injuries—ranging from fractured limbs to minor wounds—were transported to Gerik Hospital for medical care.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Higher Education Ministry to coordinate the necessary support and assistance for the families of the victims involved in the tragic road accident near Gerik early this morning, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

