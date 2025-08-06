Students to represent M’sia at global robotics event

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen students from four Malaysian polytechnics will carry the Jalur Gemilang to the 30th FIRA RoboWorld Cup and Summit 2025 in Daegu, South Korea, an international robotics event featuring the latest in bipedal robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems.

At the flag-off ceremony at Seri Pacific Hotel, Higher Education deputy minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud urged students to see themselves not just as competitors but as ambassadors of innovation.

“You are not just going to Daegu as students. You are representing Malaysia.

“With only 16 participants, you are the country’s unsung heroes. Share your journey and show how Malaysia competes with the world.”

Coaching one of the key categories, HuroCup, Politeknik Sultan Idris Shah robotics coach Muhammad Farhan Uzair Faisal said preparations began last year, with students selected through project showcases and national trials.

“Our main challenge is not the technical side, but to maintain consistency in performance.

“Scoring is based on time and task execution, such as getting bipedal robots to sprint, detect patches and return to the start within three minutes.”

The Malaysian contingent will compete in four categories, HuroCup, Autonomous Car, A-Drone Autonomous Race and A-Drone Emergency Service, represented by Politeknik Sultan Idris Shah, Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, Politeknik Port Dickson and Politeknik Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah.

Farhan said robotics strengthens the role of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in industrial automation.

“Many do not realise how robotics ties into TVET. It incorporates AI, Internet of Things (IoT), real-time vision systems and automation, skills that are critical for Industry 4.0 and beyond.”

He added that the team is targeting at least 10 medals, with the HuroCup alone offering up to 14 potential wins through two participating teams.

Farhan also expressed confidence in the capability of the students to match international competitors.

“One of the challenges is the academic level gap. We are sending diploma students, but internationally, most are degree or postgraduate level.

“Even so, our students have beaten them before. Two years ago, three of our students brought home six medals.”

He added that each medal winner would also receive RM1,000 as a token of appreciation and motivation.

He expressed hope that the experience would inspire appreciation for robotics in TVET and encourage students to aim higher.

Among the students heading to South Korea is 20-year-old Harith Adly Hilmi from Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, who will compete in the basketball robotics category.

He admitted he was not initially interested in robotics until he joined the club at his campus.

“I did not know anything about robotics, but once I understood how it worked, such as coding, programming, building logic, I was hooked.

“It is not something we learn in ‘regular’ classes, so we had to push ourselves.”

Harith described the selection process as competitive, with only the top four or five students selected across all polytechnics.

“I’m excited. It is an honour to represent Malaysia. My family was proud when they found out.

“It is not something small, to be chosen for an international competition such as this.

“In five years, I see myself in this field. Whether it is robotics or AI, I want to keep learning and contributing.”

The initiative is led by the Jabatan Pendidikan Politeknik dan Kolej Komuniti under the Higher Education Ministry.

Director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail said the effort supports the ministry’s goal of elevating the standing of Malaysia in tech and innovation through TVET.

“FIRA RoboWorld Cup is a global stage for creativity, problem-solving and teamwork.

“These students are proof that polytechnic education can produce world-class talent.”

Malaysia’s previous achievements include the Best Technical Startup Award by Politeknik Port Dickson in 2024 and multiple medals in the HuroCup category in 2023 by Politeknik Sultan Idris Shah and Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah.

The 2025 event runs from Aug 11 to Aug 15 in Daegu, South Korea.