KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has introduced measures to ensure an adequate supply of local white rice in supermarkets nationwide, said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“The local rice supply is back on the market and under control as scheduled. The global food supply issue will never be fully resolved, but this is our temporary solution,” he told reporters after an Iftar gathering with KPKM Inc staff today.

On March 1, the ministry reported that the Integrated Task Force on local white rice had identified the shortage as being caused by structural issues in padi purchase pricing, rice production costs, and the ceiling price.

The ministry also noted that the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522) does not include specific provisions prohibiting the mixing of rice varieties, which has contributed to the supply issue.

On March 3, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instructed the ministry to expedite efforts to restore the supply of local white rice.

Senior press secretary to the Prime Minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, was quoted as saying that the Prime Minister also directed the ministry to provide regular updates to the public on the progress of supply recovery.