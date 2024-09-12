PETALING JAYA: The Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH) has resumed its operations today following its closure since November 29 due to flooding that has inundated the airport’s runway.

LTSAH manager Ikram Alif Mansoor confirmed that a total of seven arrival and departure flights each to and fro from Kuala Lumpur and Subang are now underway as scheduled after floodwaters have receded.

“The airport’s 80 staff members have resumed normal operations, and no damage has been found on the runway or facilities,“ Ikram was quoted as saying from the New Straits Times.

Ikram added that Batik Air has successfully conducted its inaugural flight today after it was scheduled to have its first official flight from LTSAH on Thursday (Dec 5).

The flight was deferred due to the ongoing floods, according to Ikram.

He also assured that regular inspections will be done to ensure the safety of the airport’s runway, avoiding any disruptions.

“We are also closely monitoring updates from the Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) due to the forecasted monsoon surge, expected to last until Dec 11. For now, operations are running smoothly,“ he was also quoted as saying.

On Saturday (Dec 7), Ikram said an average of 20 to 24 flights arrive and depart daily from Alor Setar, which were cancelled during the 10 day long closure.

The runway, 2.7 kilometres long, was submerged under 50 centimetres of water during the floods.

On Nov 29, Malaysia Airports issued a travel advisory regarding the airport runway’s temporary closure after issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).