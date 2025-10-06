KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who perished in the tragic bus crash along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early yesterday morning.

Datuk Pengelola Seri Bijaya Diraja, Datuk Mohd Sophian Abu Bakar, in a statement today, said Their Royal Highnesses expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and prayed for the bereaved families to remain strong and patient in facing this profound test from Allah S.W.T.

He added that Sultan Mizan and Sultanah Nur Zahirah also prayed for the swift recovery of those still undergoing treatment and for all related matters to be eased.

“Their Royal Highnesses are deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that befell the 15 students and their families. They pray that the souls of the departed be placed among the righteous,“ he said.

The accident occurred between 12.30 and 1.00 am when the students’ chartered bus travelling from Jertih to Tanjung Malim overturned following a collision with a Perodua Alza along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding.

Thirty-three others were injured, including the bus driver and attendant, along with the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.