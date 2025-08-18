Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation donates medical gear to Pontian Hospital

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation (YSIJ) has donated essential medical equipment to Pontian Hospital.

The contribution included patient beds, recliner chairs, and transport incubators.

The symbolic handover was led by YSIJ CEO Mohd Anizam Jamian.

Pontian Hospital director Dr Parameswaran Ramachandran received the donations.

Additionally, 75 care packages with food and personal items were given to patients.

The initiative aims to support those in the hospital’s General Ward.

YSIJ reaffirmed its dedication to public health through such efforts.

The foundation’s Facebook page highlighted its ongoing healthcare commitments.

This donation aligns with YSIJ’s broader mission to improve community welfare. - Bernama