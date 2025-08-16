MERSING: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today reminded military personnel to wear honorary berets and badges properly on their uniforms, stressing that they should not be worn arbitrarily at any event.

Sultan Ibrahim said each beret and badge symbolises the skills and qualifications of security force personnel, and should not be treated merely as decoration or a fashion statement.

“Every beret and badge worn reflects the skills and qualifications of the individual, and should not be used merely for ‘showing off’. For example, I have completed Special Forces and parachute training at Fort Bragg, United States, which qualifies me to wear the badge on my uniform,” he said.

“However, if a badge is awarded on an honorary basis, it should only be worn during the relevant event and not on a daily basis.

“So, to those who are not qualified to wear them... you know what needs to be done,” said His Majesty at the 60th Anniversary Parade of Rejimen Gerak Khas (RGK) at Kem Iskandar, here.

Also present were the Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail and Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, and Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan were also in attendance.

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also Colonel Commandant of Gerup Gerak Khas (GGK), said the reminder was issued in conjunction with the regiment’s historic celebration today.

At the same time, His Majesty reminded all GGK personnel to uphold discipline and dedication, preserve the dignity of the regiment, and embody its motto of being ‘cepat dan cergas’ (fast and agile) so that they continue to be respected by allies and feared by adversaries.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed pride in the achievements of the RGK since its establishment in 1965, which stand as a testament to the service and sacrifices of members and veterans of the elite regiment.

“I hope this regiment will continue to excel as a national strategic force, always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any threat.

“Let us pray to Allah for Malaysia to always be blessed, remain peaceful, continue to progress and prosper, insya-Allah,” said His Majesty.

The parade, held in conjunction with the RGK’s 60th anniversary, commemorated the regiment’s establishment and honoured the sacrifices of its heroes in defending the country’s sovereignty. - Bernama