Sultan Mizan calls for revival of rawi, marhaban and berzanji recitations

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, has decreed that the practice of reciting “rawi”, “marhaban” and “berzanji” be widely revived throughout the state.

His Highness said these traditions, which form part of Terengganu’s rich Malay-Islamic cultural heritage, should be actively practised in mosques, suraus, educational institutions, and community gatherings.

“According to historical records, during the reign of my grandfather, the late Sultan Zainal Abidin III, zikir ceremonies, which include the recitation of rawi, marhaban and berzanji, were widely observed among the people, particularly in the month of Rabiulawal.

“These recitations are not only a vital part of Malay-Islamic heritage but also serve as a medium for dakwah (preaching), the teaching of values, and spiritual education, while deepening the people’s understanding of the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“They also strengthen the people’s connection to their history, heritage, and love for the Prophet (PBUH),” said Sultan Mizan at the State-level Maulidur Rasul celebration held at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

The ceremony was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Sultan Mizan said that the theme of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, “Membangun Ummah MADANI”, carries great significance as it highlights the need to shape a society that is not only progressive and knowledgeable but also grounded in moral values and love, as exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

His Highness called on all citizens to uphold and practice the noble values brought by the Prophet (PBUH) in every aspect of life — within the family, at the workplace, and in community interactions.

“Only with this spirit can we build a harmonious, united, and prosperous society guided by the true teachings of Islam,” said the Sultan.

During the ceremony, Sultan Mizan also presented prizes to the winners of competitions held in conjunction with the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration.

The Kampung Alor Lintang Muslim Cemetery, Besut, was named the recipient of the Best Cemetery Award, while Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Yayasan Terengganu Besut received the Best Religious Secondary School Award, and the Kariah Masjid Padang Nenas Kuala Terengganu Berhad was the winner of the Best Mosque Cooperative Award. - Bernama