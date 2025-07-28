Sultan Nazrin graces LEMBING SAKTI 2025 military exercise

LUMUT: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today graced the LEMBING SAKTI 2025 Exercise at the Tanjung Hantu shooting range, here.

Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, was also in attendance.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Army Chief General Tan Sri Datuk Seri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, and United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan.

Their Royal Highnesses were briefed on safety protocols, followed by a photo session and live rocket firing demonstration.

The Malaysian Army, in a statement, said that the royal couple’s presence reflected the unwavering support of the royal institution towards the nation’s defence readiness.

“LEMBING SAKTI 2025 Exercise demonstrates the tactical capabilities and steadfast dedication of the Malaysian Armed Forces in strengthening combat readiness and national defence capacity.

“The initiative also aligns with efforts to solidify a regional defence cooperation network through the involvement of friendly nations, in ensuring strategic stability and security in the region,” read the statement.

It stated that the exercise aims to test the combat readiness and effectiveness of the rocket artillery system, as well as enhance inter-agency cooperation capabilities in joint land, sea, and air operations, among other objectives.

The exercise provides exposure to the latest tactics and procedures for using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as the implementation of the Complete Round Proof by the 40th Ordnance Corps Ammunition Engineering Command in collaboration with the Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence (STRIDE).

The exercise involved the deployment of SS-30 and SS-40 missiles by the Rocket Artillery Brigade as well as advanced weapon systems, including Artillery Saturation Rocket System (ASTROS), HIMARS, Artillery Hunting Radar (ARTHUR), Unmanned Aircraft System (FLYEYE) and the participation of KD MAHAWANGSA.

It also demonstrated strategic cooperation involving the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Marine Police, and various other public agencies.