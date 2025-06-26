Sultan Nazrin launches ZAPAR for zakat, endowment management in Perak

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has officially endorsed Zakat Perak Al Ridzuan (ZAPAR) as the primary body for managing zakat and cash endowment collections in the state. The initiative, established by the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk), aims to improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in zakat administration.

Sultan Nazrin highlighted that ZAPAR represents a progressive step toward modernizing zakat services, making them more responsive to the needs of payers and beneficiaries. The digital platform will streamline collection and distribution processes, ensuring accuracy and structured data management.

“Through the digital platform, zakat collection can now be done more easily and quickly. Technological advances also help speed up the distribution process in a more targeted manner, with more accurate and structured information collection,“ said Sultan Nazrin during the launch.

The event was attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and MAIPk president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini. Sultan Nazrin emphasized the importance of adapting to contemporary trends, including digital transformation and organizational restructuring, to meet growing zakat collection demands.

MAIPk, established in 1949, has seen significant growth in zakat collections, reaching RM26.3 million in 2004. The increase is attributed to heightened awareness among Muslims, improved income levels, government tax incentives, and enhanced management practices.