Sultan Nazrin officiates solar arch at UPSI

TANJONG MALIM: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah today officiated the Solar Arch of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) which is an open-air hall built based on solar system, the first of its kind in Malaysia.

Also attending the ceremony was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Their Royal Highnesses were greeted upon arrival by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, UPSI pro-chancellor Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Zakri Abdul Hamid and UPSI vice-chancellor Prof. Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff.

In his speech, Md Amin said the concept by Sultan Nazrin had inspired UPSI researchers together with the Synergy Generated Company and UPSI Holdings Sdn Bhd to build a Solar Arch or the first mega solar hall in Malaysia with an area of ​​over 12,500 square feet.

“UPSI’s Solar Arch, with its zero capex concept, has successfully reduced carbon emissions by 2,800 tonnes per year, and saving construction costs of RM5 million.

“In addition, it saves electricity bills of RM2 million per year as well as saving ceremonial tent rentals of RM500,000 per year, and it is able to generate up to RM350,000 per year through rental for various programmes implemented at the arch,” he said.

He said the Solar Arch initiative would also be a catalyst for UPSI’s leap in achievement for the Low Carbon City Award and UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

“This modern initiative is not just a physical landmark, but a symbol of sustainable commitment that shines towards world-class green initiatives in the state of Perak Darul Ridzuan.

“The project is In line with the aspirations of the book written by the Sultan, Globalisation, Perak’s Rise, Relative Decline and Regeneration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin and Tuanku Zara also witnessed the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between UPSI, Institut Darul Ridzuan (IDR) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in the fields of research, education, law and care economics training.

Their Highnesses also attended a feast in conjunction with UPSI’s 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration and ended with a visit to the food stalls at the event.