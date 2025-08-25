Sultan Nazrin opens RM92 million Menara Air Perak in Ipoh

IPOH: Sultan Nazrin Shah officially opened Menara Air Perak at Basco Avenue in Kepayang today in a ceremony attended by Perak’s royal family and state leadership.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim joined the Sultan alongside the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and the Raja Di Hilir of Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Also present were the Raja Puan Muda of Perak Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad with his wife Datin Seri Aezar Zubir.

Saarani revealed that construction of the tower began in March 2016 with a total cost of 92 million ringgit and reached completion in February 2023.

“The building became fully operational on March 6, 2023,“ he said during the opening ceremony.

According to Saarani, the building is equipped with various facilities such as administrative offices, command centre, banquet hall, surau, nursery and gymnasium.

He highlighted that the Perak Water Board’s establishment on January 1, 1990 through Enactment No. 12 of 1988 marked a transformation from government department to competitive statutory body.

“This was a major step in strengthening the management of treated water in Perak,“ he added.

“Since then, LAP has taken on the responsibility of ensuring water is treated safely, distributed efficiently and meets national standards.”

“From this long history, the experienced organisation has been making leaps and bounds.”

“The relocation of LAP headquarters from Jalan St. John to Menara Air Perak in March 2023 is a significant moment that embodies this transformation,“ he said.

He said for more than three decades, LAP has stood as the heart of the state’s development, channeling clean water supplies, driving economic growth, uplifting social well-being and safeguarding the health of the people. – Bernama