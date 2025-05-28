KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) due to fatigue, is reported to be in stable and satisfactory condition.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement today, said His Majesty, who is accompanied by Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, is still under medical observation.

“In this regard, the medical team has advised that His Majesty not receive any visitors for the time being, except members of the Brunei royal family, to ensure a smooth recovery process,” the statement read.

The statement also noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, visited Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at IJN.

Anwar also called on all Malaysians to pray for the Sultan’s health and well-being.

“May His Majesty be granted a swift recovery and remain under the protection and mercy of Allah SWT,” the statement added.

Earlier, questions were raised about the Sultan’s absence from the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit yesterday evening.

The Prime Minister confirmed that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is currently at IJN, resting after experiencing fatigue.