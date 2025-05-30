KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, extended their National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) greetings to all media practitioners in Malaysia, with a special mention to journalists in the state.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed appreciation for journalists’ significant contributions, praising them for consistently upholding the principles of ethical journalism and integrity and for having the courage to speak the truth.

“In this era of rapid information boom, the role of journalists as conveyors of accurate, transparent, and balanced information is crucial in shaping an informed and responsible society,“ according to a post on the Kesultanan Pahang’s official Facebook page today.

Their Royal Highnesses believe that journalists are the eyes and ears of the people, a vital link between the government and the public in conveying the voices and needs of the community.

“In Pahang, the role of the media in disseminating information on development, education, welfare, and various constructive writings is greatly appreciated.

“Their Royal Highnesses pray that all journalists continue to be granted strength, good health, and unwavering commitment to carry on this noble mission for the benefit of the state and the nation,“ read the post.