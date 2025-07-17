Heavy monsoon rain kills 54 in Pakistan, death toll rises

RAWALPINDI: Heavy monsoon rains have claimed 54 lives in Pakistan within just 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to around 180 since the season began in late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Torrential downpours have battered Punjab province since Wednesday, triggering urban flooding and causing houses to collapse. Authorities have ordered evacuations in low-lying areas near the Nullah Lai river in Rawalpindi due to rapidly rising water levels.

“Residents of vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water, and essential medicines for three to five days in case of an emergency,“ the NDMA warned in an alert.

The Rawalpindi government declared a public holiday on Thursday to keep people indoors as the national meteorological department forecasted continued heavy rain until Friday.

“In the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab,“ an NDMA spokeswoman told AFP. The agency confirmed that around 180 people, including 70 children, have died since the monsoon season started on June 26.

Most deaths resulted from collapsed homes and flash floods, while dozens were electrocuted. Monsoon rains are crucial for South Asia’s agriculture but also bring widespread destruction.

Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to climate change, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent. In 2022, catastrophic floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1,700 people.