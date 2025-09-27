Sultan Sharafuddin grants audience to ministers on KL development plans

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, granted an audience to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan today.

The meeting took place at Istana Bukit Kayangan in Shah Alam to discuss key federal territory development initiatives.

Dr Zaliha stated on social media that the audience also included a presentation by Khazanah Nasional Bhd on the Warisan KL implementation plan.

She noted the presentation specifically involved the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, a project of particular importance to the Sultan.

In a separate session, Sultan Sharafuddin received a briefing on current issues affecting Kampung Sungai Baru.

Officials also presented the long-term development plans for the wider Kampong Bharu area during the meeting.

“Tuanku said that he agreed and did not object to the development of Kampong Bharu as a whole, provided that the interests of the Malays are safeguarded,” Dr Zaliha said.

This audience follows a royal decree issued on September 18 regarding the careful handling of the Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment.

His Royal Highness had emphasised that priority must be given to Malay interests in any development plans.

The Sultan also stated there was no objection to developing Kampong Bharu in line with modern times.

He insisted that any development conditions must be clear and favour the Malay community.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has previously welcomed the royal decree on this matter.

Anwar said the decree aligns with the MADANI Government’s stance on appreciating historical heritage.

The government emphasises formulating development that is both fair and balanced for all communities. – Bernama