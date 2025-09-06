Sun Bus Tech, JTDC to offer RM4,000 starting pay in talent drive

KULAI: Bus body manufacturer Sun Bus Tech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) to launch an industrial talent development initiative, offering a starting salary of RM4,000 to newly skilled workers.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin, who is also JTDC chairman, said the collaboration reflects a proactive approach to enhancing local talent capabilities in support of Johor’s development agenda.

He said the company’s commitment to providing both training and competitive salaries demonstrates how the private sector can lead in building a stronger future for the state.

“We hope this premium salary initiative sets a benchmark and encourages more companies in Johor to invest in talent development and create high-quality jobs.

“It aligns with our vision to retain skilled workers, strengthen the industrial base, and ensure Johor remains a prime destination for investment and innovation,” he said at the MoU signing ceremony here today.

JTDC is a key initiative under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), aimed at producing highly skilled local talent to meet the growing needs of investors and industries in the state.

It targets the creation of 20,000 high-income jobs, with phased implementation beginning this year.

Aznan also noted that several companies have expressed interest in the initiative, with more MoUs and agreements currently being finalised.

Meanwhile, Sun Bus Tech chief executive officer Shayn Pang said the company aims to hire about 200 workers through the programme, with 40 per cent of the positions already filled. The rest will be filled in stages through a screening and training process.

The programme will focus on technical and manufacturing roles, such as skilled operators and technicians.

“This partnership not only provides tuition support, but also offers industrial exposure, hands-on training at our facilities, and a guaranteed career path upon graduation.

“It highlights the strong synergy between the Johor state government and industry players, and reinforces our commitment to positioning Johor as a hub for skilled talent in the mobility and manufacturing sectors,” she said.

Sun Bus Tech, based in Senai Airport City, is a leading player in the transport industry, specialising in high-quality bus body construction for both conventional and electric vehicles.