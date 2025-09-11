Sungai Bakap Hospital seeks family of deceased elderly patient

NIBONG TEBAL: Sungai Bakap Hospital is urgently seeking the next of kin or family members of an elderly man who passed away at the facility yesterday.

Hospital authorities confirmed the deceased as 67-year-old T Sukumaran, who died at 10.45 am on Wednesday.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the Emergency Department at 10.17 am due to severe breathing difficulties.

Medical staff administered emergency treatment but pronounced him dead just 28 minutes after his arrival.

A post-mortem examination determined the official cause of death as Ischemic Heart Disease.

Investigations revealed the man had been a resident at the Good Shepherd Care Centre in Jawi since 2014.

Hospital records indicate that throughout his entire decade at the care home, no relatives or acquaintances ever visited him or claimed custodial rights.

The address listed on the man’s official identity card was that of the care home itself, showing no alternative family contact details.

Members of the public with any information regarding potential relatives are urged to contact Sungai Bakap Hospital immediately.

Next of kin should present themselves at the hospital’s Forensic Department to claim the body or provide burial instructions. – Bernama