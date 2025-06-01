PETALING JAYA: Malaysian punters are abuzz with excitement as the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot has reached RM73.8 million for the next draw on Jan 8.

In 2017, a businessman from Penang won RM69.6 million in the Grand Toto 6/63 jackpot.

However, the most incredible story unfolded in 2022, when a 41-year-old machinery supplier from Penang won the largest jackpot in Malaysian history with a staggering RM95 million out of a total jackpot sum of RM97.75 million.

The incredible prize money offers players a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change their lives for the better, and join the elite ranks of some of the nation’s legendary jackpot winners.

Now, with the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot of RM73.8 million waiting to be won, Malaysians are once again filled with hope and anticipation.

To stand a chance of winning the jackpot, players just have to choose six numbers between one and 58 and purchase their tickets from any Toto outlet located nationwide.

Many Sports Toto fans are also hoping that the current second-largest jackpot in Malaysia could hit a new record by surpassing the RM97.75 million jackpot won in 2022.

Over the years, the Toto jackpot games have created life-changing moments for many lucky players.