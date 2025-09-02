SHAH ALAM: Police have identified a local man as the suspect in last night’s shooting incident at a shopping centre in Setia Alam.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect, a fair-skinned local man, who is in his 30s, has 11 prior records related to drugs and crime. Efforts are underway to track him down and make an arrest.

“The motive behind the incident is still under investigation. The case is being probed under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries the death penalty.

“It is also being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison if convicted,” he said in a statement, today.

Hussein said that police had received seven reports from public witnesses, and urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation, by contacting senior criminal Investigation officer ASP Mohd Afandi Ahmad at 016-725 2948.

He added that police confirmed receiving information from the public about a shooting incident, at a shopping mall in Setia Alam, at 10.50 last night.

Investigations revealed that the victim, a cleaner at the premises, was storing cleaning equipment on the P1 level when the suspect suddenly fired four shots at his legs and buttocks.

“Despite his injuries, the victim managed to flee into the shopping mall to seek help, while the suspect ran to the P2 level,” he said.

The suspect then stopped a Perodua Ativa driven by a visitor, pointed a gun at the driver, and forced the man to drive him out of the Shah Alam area.

Hussein added that, while travelling on the highway, the suspect asked to be dropped off by the roadside, before disappearing.

The shooting incident, which occurred last night, went viral on social media.