BALIK PULAU: Police arrested a man believed to be a mule account holder for a syndicate of non-existent online loans that caused a victim to lose RM39,000.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday following a public tip-off and intelligence gathered.

“Police received a report regarding a scam in Bayan Lepas before investigating further and arresting the man.

“Based on the investigation, the victim made 19 online transactions totalling RM39,000 (channelled to the mule account) but did not receive any loan as promised,” he told Bernama tonight.

He said the man is currently under remand to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.