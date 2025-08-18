Suspects in Zara Qairina bullying case to be charged, inquest to proceed

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today announced its decision to charge several individuals suspected of involvement in the bullying case related to the death of Form One student, Zara Qairina Mahathir.

This decision was made after reviewing the investigation papers referred by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

According to a statement released by the Attorney General’s Chambers, the charges to be brought against the suspects for the bullying offense will not interfere with or prejudice the ongoing inquest proceedings concerning Zara Qairina’s death.

This is to ensure that a comprehensive investigation can continue without hindrance.

The Attorney General’s Chambers further emphasised that the investigation still being carried out by the PDRM regarding Zara Qairina’s death, including the inquest proceedings to be held in court, will continue as planned. The decision to charge the bullying suspects is based on existing evidence and is a separate but complementary step in seeking justice for Zara Qairina.

READ ALSO: Inquest into Zara Qairina’s death begins Sept 3 in Kota Kinabalu

Zara was found unconscious at 4am on July 16 after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school’s hostel in Papar, Sabah.

She was rushed to hospital but died the following day at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

Last week, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director Datuk M Kumar confirmed that the case, initially classified as sudden death, was being investigated for possible criminal elements, including bullying.