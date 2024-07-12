SWCorp closes over 2,600 illegal dumpsites in seven states

NILAI: The Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) has shut down 2,634 illegal dumpsites across seven states this year, involving the removal of 1,500 tonnes of waste at a cost of RM412,000.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the clean-up operations reflect the ministry’s commitment to tackling illegal dumping as part of its responsibilities under SWCorp.

“These continuous efforts align with the Malaysia MADANI framework, prioritising public well-being and environmental care,” he said in a statement today.

To date, 28 cases have been successfully prosecuted, resulting in fines totalling RM490,000. Additionally, SWCorp officers conducted 4,134 surveillance operations this year to identify offenders.

A major operation was conducted today at Labu, Nilai, where 180 tonnes of bulk and construction waste were cleared by 50 personnel from SWCorp, SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, and the Seremban City Council (MBS).

Nga outlined key strategies to combat illegal dumping, including the installation of CCTV at hotspots, increased enforcement patrols, covert operations, and collaboration with local authorities.

The ministry is also focused on long-term measures to prevent illegal dumping and ensure sustainable waste management practices.