Public housing reform and firefighter allowance hike in 13MP agenda

TAWAU: Public housing reform stands as a key agenda for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the People’s Housing Project will be replaced by the People’s Residential Programme to deliver quality homes for low-income groups.

He highlighted Malaysia’s consecutive gold medals at the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence for affordable housing projects in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“We definitely have in our plan the implementation of one of the world’s best projects,“ he told reporters after surveying the Pelita Public Park project.

“For example, the PRR in Sabah can definitely win an award.”

He noted Sabah has the highest number of PPRs in Malaysia with 39 projects.

The Kiansom PPR, which began construction during the 8MP in 2000, was finally completed by the MADANI government this year.

Another key KPKT initiative under the 13MP involves increasing volunteer firefighting team allowances to RM10,000 per team.

“There are 367 volunteer firefighting teams in Malaysia,“ Kor Ming stated.

“We have asked the Finance Ministry, when it tables the budget on Friday, and if everything goes according to plan, next year we will increase the allowance from RM1,500 previously to RM10,000 per team.”

This increase aims to boost the spirit of volunteerism and service to the community.

He encouraged Tawau residents to establish volunteer firefighting teams to assist the local Fire Department. – Bernama