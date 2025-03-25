KUCHING: Switzerland is deepening its ties with Sarawak by focusing on investment opportunities while fostering collaboration in security, peace and multilateral engagement.

The Swiss Ambassador to Malaysia, Chantal Moser said these key areas were discussed during her courtesy visit on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

“I am very interested in understanding Sarawak’s vision and Malaysia’s overall journey in ensuring the well-being of its people.

“Coming to Sarawak provides a fresh perspective on the potential that exists in this region,” she said, adding that this was her first visit to Sarawak since beginning her mission in Malaysia on Jan 1 this year.

She noted that Sarawak and Switzerland have made several investments over the years, and Switzerland is eager to expand this collaboration further.

“I still have several important meetings today and tomorrow to gain more insights into the ongoing projects in Sarawak,” she added.