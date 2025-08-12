Syariah-compliant AI launched

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to lead the world in syariah-compliant artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of NurAI, the first syariah-compliant large language model, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said NurAI builds on Malaysia’s strengths as a global leader in halal certification, Islamic finance and syariah scholarship, positioning the nation to become a trusted digitalisation hub for the Islamic world.

“With consistent, strategic steps, Malaysia can lead in syariah-compliant AI, a field that will shape the future of the ummah, built on values and guided by divine revelation,” he said at the launch by Zetrix AI Bhd yesterday.

He said the homegrown platform would safeguard Islamic principles while advancing national technological ambitions.

“We all know the 21st century is the Century of Data. Whoever controls data controls the narrative, whoever controls the narrative controls the future.”

Ahmad Zahid said NurAI, developed entirely on Islamic values, goes beyond processing language to uphold adab (proper etiquette), respect the law and elevate Muslim culture.

He said most AI systems are developed in the West or other major powers where priorities often do not align with Islamic principles, and cited studies showing bias or inaccuracies in online content about Islam.

“This risk arises when fatwa and rulings are quoted inaccurately or when subtle negative portrayals are embedded. There have been cases where AI contradicted syariah principles or cited unauthentic sources on aqidah. This is the gap we must close.”

He outlined plans for a Global Syariah AI Reference Centre, AI integration in Islamic education, applications for mosque administration, zakat management, Quran teaching and international research collaborations grounded in Islamic values.