Syawal must be symbol of community unity, manifestation of gratitude to the divine

KUALA LUMPUR: The celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will be observed today, is not only a sign of victory for Muslims who have fasted for a month but also a symbol of harmony among a multi-ethnic society and an opportunity to express gratitude to the Almighty, according to a reminder from the Malay Rulers.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin hoped that Muslims in Malaysia would celebrate Aidilfitri in a lively, harmonious and united atmosphere.

“His Majesty also prayed that the culture of celebrating such festivals will strengthen the bonds of unity, where all Malaysians of various races continue to live with full tolerance and peace,“ the Sultan said in a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today.

In PAHANG, the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said that during Syawal, Muslims should be reminded about the meaning of patience, sacrifice and true love, as well as the opportunity to draw closer to Allah SWT and improve oneself.

Through a post on Facebook, the Sultan of Pahang and Tengku Ampuan Pahang said that both of them pray for the arrival of the month of Syawal to bring a thousand blessings, peace and prosperity to all.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Azizah Aminah also conveyed their Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims, especially in Pahang and Malaysia in general, as well as their Aidilfitri greetings from the royal family specifically to the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir decreed that the community should always be grateful for not being tested with major challenges and issues, and for being able to live in a prosperous, peaceful and happy state.

His Majesty decreed that in this peaceful state, society must continue to prioritise humanitarian values and help one another by taking guidance from the hadith and the character of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“At this time, several countries are facing the problem of war, causing their inhabitants to live under great stress. They are forced to face problems in obtaining food supplies, medical care as well as other basic necessities,“ Tuanku Muhriz said in a message on the occasion of Aidilfitri here.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar urged the people to view the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri not just as a success in overcoming the trials of the month of Ramadan but also as a symbol of unity and harmony among the multi-ethnic community.

He said that Aidilfitri in Sarawak is celebrated with a strong spirit of unity, with people from various ethnic and religious backgrounds visiting each other and strengthening their ties of kinship.

“The open house tradition practiced in Sarawak is a reflection of our unique harmony. This practice not only strengthens the bonds of family and friends but also fosters a spirit of tolerance and love among races,“ he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.