LZS launches two campaigns to boost zakat collection

SHAH ALAM: Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS) today introduced two campaigns to ramp up zakat (tithe) collection activities using a targeted and more systematic method.

LZS Collection Division head Muhd Fikri Naim Harun said the campaigns - Jom Bantu Asnaf Setiap Bulan and Suburkan Niagamu - are among the initiatives implemented to achieve the targeted zakat collection of RM2 billion by 2030.

He said that these two campaigns offered rewards in the form of cash and holiday packages to selected zakat payers.

“Data from 2024 shows that the number of zakat payers through the Salary Deduction Scheme (SPG) is extremely positive and, as such, LZS has launched the Jom Bantu Asnaf Setiap Bulan initiative using the same concept, including direct debit.

“Through this campaign, the public stands to win the main prize of a tour package to Turkiye, in addition to three Muslim tour package prizes, nine special draws for 0.5 grammes of gold and 50 Touch ’n Go consolation prizes worth RM100,” he told reporters here.

The packages were launched at the ceremony to celebrate the strategic partners of LZS at the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) here today.

As for the Suburkan Niagamu campaign, Muhd Fikri Naim said it was launched to encourage micro, small and medium enterprises in Selangor to fulfil their business zakat and, at the same time, stand a chance to win prizes worth over RM10,000.

He said the campaign offers the grand prize of an e-commerce website package and an entrepreneurship course worth RM3,500; a tablet and entrepreneurship course worth RM2,500 for second place; a software course and entrepreneurship course worth RM2,000 for third place; and a consolation prize of an entrepreneurship course worth RM500.

Further details regarding these two campaigns can be found via the website www.zakatselangor.com.my.