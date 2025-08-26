Syed Saddiq, Hassan back landmark Gig Workers Bill 2025

PETALING JAYA: Muar and Pasir Gudang MPs, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Hassan Abdul Karim, have voiced full support for the Gig Workers Bill 2025, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Aug 25) by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

In a joint statement, both lawmakers said the Bill, introduced by the Human Resources Ministry, marks a historic step towards building a modern, regulated and competitive labour market in Malaysia- particularly for the country’s fast-growing gig sector, which now involves more than 1.2 million Malaysians.

“This Bill is essential to ensure comprehensive protections for gig workers, many of whom face daily insecurity due to the lack of formal recognition and legal safeguards,” their statement read.

Citing the Elmina plane crash in 2024, they reminded the public of the social vulnerabilities gig workers face.

One of the victims was a ride-hailing driver whose family was left without support due to the absence of social protection.

They also pointed to a 2022 court ruling which found that gig workers cannot bring grievances to the labour court, as they are not recognised as “employees” under existing labour laws.

This means they remain outside the scope of Malaysia’s current labour protections despite facing numerous challenges in their work.

Syed Saddiq and Hassan said the proposed Bill will clarify the legal status of gig workers, ending years of ambiguity in the industry.

It will also enhance competitiveness by creating a more structured working environment, safeguard welfare without compromising flexibility, and strengthen investor confidence in Malaysia’s digital economy ecosystem.

“It is time for this Bill to be tabled and passed in Parliament, not only to protect gig workers, but also to recognise their contributions to building our nation’s economy.

“We urge all members of Parliament and stakeholders to support its passage. The future of work is changing, and Malaysia must not be left behind in ensuring that no citizen is excluded from this wave of economic transformation.”

The long-awaited Gig Workers Bill has also drawn support from stakeholders across industries, including the Malaysian Bar, gig worker associations, labour rights groups and trade unions.

The Bill will now move to its second and third readings in Parliament, where it is expected to face debate before a final vote.