KOTA BHARU: The Terengganu director of the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM), Nasrul Hadi Saidi, 48, who died yesterday, had a history of heart problems, said Tanah Merah District Police chief Mohd Haki Hasbullah.

He said the police received a report about a man who lost consciousness while travelling from Kedah to Terengganu at 8.24 pm.

“Investigations revealed that the victim was on his way to Besut, Terengganu, to attend the Kalam Madani event. According to the complainant, the victim suffered two heart attacks, with the second causing him to lose consciousness before being taken to the Tanah Merah Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

However, after receiving medical treatment, doctors confirmed that the deceased had passed away.

Mohd Haki also informed that the victim had previously suffered a heart attack in 2019 and had undergone a stent placement procedure at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Terengganu.

“The post-mortem conducted by the forensic team at Tanah Merah Hospital found that the cause of death was a heart attack,” he said.