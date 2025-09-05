Tabung Haji chairman Abdul Rashid wins Maulidur Rasul Tokoh Perdana award

SERDANG: Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain has been named recipient of the Tokoh Perdana award at the 2025 National Maulidur Rasul celebration for his lifelong commitment to community service.

Abdul Rashid, 79, stated that his guiding philosophy has always been to work hard and give back to society while upholding his faith as a practising Muslim.

The corporate figure turned institutional leader explained that he declined numerous offers to return to the corporate sector after retirement to serve Islamic institutions close to his belief system.

“I am not seeking recognition but accepted these roles because they are part of my passion and belief,“ said the Penang-born leader who currently serves as the 10th President of the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Meanwhile, prominent Kelantan ulama Syeikh Wazir Che Awang Al-Makki Hafizahullah received the Maulidur Rasul Award and called for greater government attention to pondok school development.

The deputy chairman of Jabhah Pondok Kelantan urged Muslims to set aside political differences for the sake of ummah unity, emphasising that “we should think as an ummah wahidah (one united community)”.

Syeikh Wazir expressed strong support for introducing Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes in pondok schools to ensure students are not left behind in mainstream education.

He stated that pondok students must sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia examinations while keeping pace with national development needs.

The ulama extended his heartfelt appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar for their dedication to ummah development.

He added that the award serves as motivation to continue contributing to religion, race, and country in accordance with Prophet Muhammad’s teachings. – Bernama